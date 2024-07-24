QC Copper & Gold Collaborates with Chapais on Opémiska

QC Copper and Gold (TSE:QCCU) has released an update.

QC Copper & Gold and the City of Chapais have formed a cooperative working group, City/Mine Group, to manage the Opémiska project to align with local values and economic growth. The partnership aims to foster transparent discussions and social responsibility, with a strong commitment to local procurement policies to bolster the Chapais economy. This collaboration is pivotal as QC Copper & Gold prepares for a preliminary economic study of the project.

