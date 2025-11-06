Q2 Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Q2 Holdings ( (QTWO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Q2 Holdings presented to its investors.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a prominent provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, catering to banks, credit unions, and fintech companies globally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol QTWO.

Q2 Holdings reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profitability. The company announced a $150 million share repurchase authorization, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

The company achieved a revenue of $201.7 million, marking a 15% increase year-over-year. The GAAP net income stood at $15 million, a notable turnaround from a loss in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a substantial rise to $48.8 million. Strategic highlights include signing major contracts with top U.S. banks and a significant increase in subscription annualized recurring revenue.

Q2 Holdings is actively investing in AI and digital innovation, as highlighted during its recent Dev Days conference. The company is focusing on enhancing its platform with advanced AI capabilities and a unified data strategy to drive future growth and innovation.

Looking ahead, Q2 Holdings remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with updated guidance indicating continued revenue and EBITDA growth. The leadership changes are expected to align the company’s resources with its long-term strategy, positioning Q2 for sustained success in the digital financial services sector.

