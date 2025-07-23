Q Precious & Battery Metals Launches Nova Scotia Hydrogen Exploration Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Q Precious & Battery Metals ( (TSE:QMET) ) has issued an announcement.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has announced a new soil sampling and exploration program for natural hydrogen in Nova Scotia, in collaboration with Québec Innovative Materials Corp., the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, and the Temiscamingue First Nations. This initiative aims to advance the understanding of Nova Scotia’s geological formations for clean hydrogen resources, with a focus on sustainable resource management and community involvement. The program will utilize non-invasive techniques and geophysical surveys to guide future phases, aligning with Nova Scotia’s energy and environmental goals.

More about Q Precious & Battery Metals

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. operates in the precious and battery metals industry, focusing on exploration and development of clean energy resources. The company is engaged in identifying and evaluating natural hydrogen assets, emphasizing sustainable development and community engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 194,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.47M

Find detailed analytics on QMET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue