Q-linea AB Reports Strong Q2 2025 Progress in ASTar Commercialization

Q-linea AB ( (SE:QLINEA) ) has provided an update.

Q-linea AB’s Q2 2025 interim report highlights significant progress in commercializing its ASTar platform, with increased sales and a reduced operating loss. The company secured five new contracted instruments, bringing the total to 14, and aims to reach 30-40 by year-end. The successful capital raise of SEK 250.3 million will support further expansion and innovation. Notable achievements include partnerships with major U.S. institutions and pharmaceutical companies, as well as strong endorsements from the ASM. These developments position Q-linea as a leading player in the rapid AST market, with a growing international footprint and a robust pipeline for future growth.

More about Q-linea AB

Q-linea AB operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) solutions. Their primary product, ASTar, is designed to provide faster diagnosis for bloodstream infections, enhancing treatment outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. The company is expanding its market presence with a focus on Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Average Trading Volume: 29,848,190

Current Market Cap: SEK421.1M

