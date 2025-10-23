Q-Gold Resources Updates Mineral Resource Estimate for Quartz Mountain Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Q-Gold Resources ( (TSE:QGR) ) is now available.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. has filed an updated mineral resource estimate for its Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, revealing significant gold deposits. The technical report indicates that the project is suitable for conventional open-pit mining, with an indicated mineral resource of 1.543 million ounces of gold at a grade of 0.96 g/t and an inferred mineral resource of 0.148 million ounces at a grade of 0.77 g/t. This updated estimate underscores the project’s potential and could enhance Q-Gold’s positioning in the mining sector, offering promising prospects for stakeholders.

More about Q-Gold Resources

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is engaged in projects such as the Quartz Mountain Gold Project, which is located in the historic Quartz Mountain District in southern Oregon, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 203,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.26M

See more insights into QGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue