Q-Gold Resources Closes Oversubscribed Financing

Q-Gold Resources (TSE:QGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Q-Gold Resources successfully closed an oversubscribed final tranche of flow-through and non-flow-through financing, raising a total of C$861,046.16. The funds will be used for exploration and development in the Mine Centre region and for general working capital. This strategic move aims to boost their mineral exploration efforts in high-grade gold and silver discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:QGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.