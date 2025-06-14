Pyxis Tankers Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Pyxis Tankers ( (PXS) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pyxis Tankers presented to its investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is an international shipping company based in Greece, specializing in the transportation of refined petroleum products and dry-bulk commodities using a fleet of modern eco-efficient vessels.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Pyxis Tankers reported net revenues of $9.6 million, a decrease from the previous year, with a net income of $0.8 million attributable to common shareholders. The company highlighted a challenging environment with lower charter rates impacting their financial performance compared to the robust first quarter of 2024.

Key financial metrics showed a decline, with Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenues at $8.4 million, down 17.4% from the previous year. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA also decreased to $3.5 million from $6.0 million in the same period in 2024. Despite these challenges, Pyxis Tankers completed its share repurchase program, acquiring a total of 730,683 common shares since 2023.

Looking ahead, Pyxis Tankers anticipates continued challenges in the chartering environment due to global economic uncertainties and increased vessel supply. However, the company remains optimistic about potential fleet expansion opportunities, leveraging its strong cash flow and disciplined financial management to navigate the market conditions.

