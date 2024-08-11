PYC Therapeutics’ VP-001 Shows Vision Improvement

PYC Therapeutics Limited (AU:PYC) has released an update.

PYC Therapeutics Limited reports promising results for their drug candidate VP-001, with vision improvement observed in patients suffering from Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11 (RP11). Two additional RP11 patients have shown enhanced retinal sensitivity after a single 75 microgram dose. The company is advancing towards a registrational trial aimed at supporting a new drug application and the eventual commercial launch of VP-001.

