PYC Therapeutics Advances Retinal Dystrophy Study with VP-001

PYC Therapeutics Limited is conducting a study titled ‘A Repeat-Dose, Open-Label, Four Arm Safety and Efficacy Study of Two Doses of VP-001 (75ug and 120ug) Administered Intravitreally in Participants with Confirmed PRPF31 Mutation-Associated Retinal Dystrophy.’ This study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VP-001 in individuals with retinal dystrophy linked to the PRPF31 mutation, who have previously received VP001 treatment.

The intervention being tested is VP-001, an oligonucleotide-peptide conjugate administered intravitreally. It is designed to treat retinal dystrophy by targeting the underlying genetic mutation.

The study is interventional, with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is used, and its primary purpose is treatment.

The study is set to begin on February 20, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on March 2, 2025, indicating the study is not yet recruiting.

This update could influence PYC Therapeutics’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is crucial for maintaining competitive advantage in the retinal disease treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

