PYC Therapeutics Advances Precision Medicine Pipeline in Q3 2025

An update from PYC Therapeutics Limited ( (AU:PYC) ) is now available.

PYC Therapeutics Limited announced significant progress in its drug development programs during Q3 2025, advancing all four of its precision medicine candidates. Key developments include moving into new study phases for treatments targeting Polycystic Kidney Disease, Retinitis Pigmentosa type 11, Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy, and Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. These advancements are crucial for the company as it prepares for upcoming human safety and efficacy read-outs, which could impact its market positioning and offer new hope for patients with unmet medical needs.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PYC) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PYC Therapeutics Limited stock, see the AU:PYC Stock Forecast page.

More about PYC Therapeutics Limited

PYC Therapeutics Limited is a biotechnology company specializing in precision medicines aimed at treating genetic diseases with no current treatment options. The company focuses on developing RNA therapeutics and has a pipeline of four first-in-class drug candidates, three of which have advanced into human trials.

Average Trading Volume: 789,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$697M

See more data about PYC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

