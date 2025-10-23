PWR Holdings Announces Change in Substantial Holders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from PWR Holdings ( (AU:PWH) ) is now available.

PWR Holdings Limited has announced a change in its substantial holders, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries ceasing to be substantial holders as of October 21, 2025. This change in substantial holding may impact the company’s voting securities and influence within the market, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PWH) stock is a Hold with a A$8.00 price target.

More about PWR Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 268,985

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$844.8M



