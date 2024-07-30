PVW Resources Plans Major Securities Issue

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, including a significant placement of 120 million Performance Rights for Scanty Vendors, 5.75 million Broker Options, and 97.5 million Ordinary Fully Paid shares, with the proposed issue date set for 2nd October 2024. This move is aimed to expand the company’s financial capabilities and is currently pending approval to be quoted on the ASX.

