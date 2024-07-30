PVW Resources Advances Rare Earths Exploration

PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

PVW Resources Limited has shared an update on its exploration activities, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to identifying significant rare earths deposits at its Tanami Project in Western Australia. Investors are advised to consider their own financial circumstances and seek appropriate advice before investing, as the presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The company reaffirms the reliability of its previously reported exploration results, maintaining consistency with the original market announcements.

