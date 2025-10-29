PVH Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PVH ( (PVH) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, PVH Corp., a prominent fashion company known for its Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER brands, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share. This dividend, payable on December 17, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2025, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (PVH) stock is a Hold with a $82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PVH stock, see the PVH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PVH is a Neutral.

PVH’s overall stock score is driven by a positive earnings call and attractive valuation, despite challenges in financial performance and technical indicators. The company’s strategic initiatives and strong brand performance provide a slight positive tilt, but operational efficiency and cash management remain areas for improvement.

More about PVH

PVH is one of the world’s largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,001,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.04B

