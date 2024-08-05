PVH Corp. Enhances Board with Wayfair Executive Appointment

The latest announcement is out from PVH (PVH).

Kate Gulliver has been appointed to the Board of Directors at PVH Corp., bringing her extensive experience from Wayfair where she served in several key roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Recognized for her talent in managing investor relations and building Wayfair’s talent organization, Gulliver’s appointment is part of PVH Corp.’s strategy to refresh its board. Her independence has been affirmed under the New York Stock Exchange and SEC standards, and she will contribute to the Audit & Risk Management Committee. No conflicts of interest have been reported in relation to her appointment.

