PVH Completes $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

PVH Corp., a Delaware-based company, entered into an Underwriting Agreement on June 10, 2025, with several major financial institutions to facilitate the offering of $500 million in 5.500% Senior Notes due in 2030. The company completed the offering on June 13, 2025, with net proceeds estimated at $489.6 million, which will be used to repay existing notes due in 2025 and for general corporate purposes. The issuance of these notes is part of PVH’s strategic financial management, aiming to optimize its debt structure and maintain its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (PVH) stock is a Buy with a $149.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PVH stock, see the PVH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PVH is a Outperform.

PVH’s score is driven primarily by its strong valuation and solid financial performance. The technical analysis suggests potential recovery opportunities, but current market conditions present challenges. The earnings call and corporate events indicate a strategic focus on growth, though ongoing operational challenges need monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 1,847,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.16B

