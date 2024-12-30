Puxing Energy Announces Board and Committee Updates

Puxing Energy Ltd. (HK:0090) has released an update.

Puxing Energy Limited has updated its board of directors and committee roles, effective December 30, 2024. The executive team is led by Chairman Mr. Guan Dayuan, with both executive and independent non-executive directors being appointed to key committees such as Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. Investors should note these changes as they may influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

