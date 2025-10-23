Pursuit Minerals Reschedules Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) is now available.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the date and time of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) due to delays in finalizing its Notice of Meeting. The AGM, originally scheduled for 7 November 2025, will now be held on 24 November 2025 at 4.30pm AEDT in Melbourne. This rescheduling allows the company to complete its internal priorities and ensure all necessary documentation is prepared for shareholders.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:PUR.

Average Trading Volume: 545,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.83M

