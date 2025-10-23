Pursuit Minerals Limited Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) is now available.

Pursuit Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 24 November 2025 in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or submit proxy forms by 22 November 2025. The company has provided digital access to the Notice of Meeting and is accepting written questions in advance to facilitate comprehensive responses during the AGM.

More about Pursuit Minerals Ltd

Pursuit Minerals Limited is a company operating in the minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:PUR and is based in Melbourne, Victoria.

Average Trading Volume: 545,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.83M

