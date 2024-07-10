Pursuit Minerals Initiates Key Drill Program

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (AU:PUR) has released an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd is advancing its exploration efforts with the start of Drill Hole 2 at the Sal Rio 02 tenement as part of the Stage 1 Drilling Program at the Rio Grande Sur Project, aiming to expand the current Inferred Resource after promising results from a previous drill hole. The drilling is set to reach depths of 500-600 meters, with anticipated results in the upcoming months, and geophysical surveys indicate highly prospective zones for lithium brines.

