Pursuit Attractions Reports Record Q3 2025 Results

Viad Corp ( (PRSU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Viad Corp presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE: PRSU) is a company that specializes in providing unique travel experiences through its attractions and hospitality services across iconic destinations in the United States, Canada, Iceland, and Costa Rica.

In its latest earnings report, Pursuit announced record-breaking third-quarter results for 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and net income compared to the previous year. The company has also raised its full-year guidance, reflecting its strong performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights from the third quarter include a 32.2% increase in revenue to $241 million and a 51.9% rise in net income attributable to Pursuit, reaching $73.9 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw a substantial increase of 41.5%, driven by strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Pursuit’s strategic ‘Refresh, Build, Buy’ approach has been instrumental in its growth, with significant investments in both organic and acquisition-driven expansions.

Looking ahead, Pursuit remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a robust pipeline of opportunities and a strong balance sheet. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on consumer demand for unique travel experiences in iconic locations, with expectations for continued growth in adjusted EBITDA and revenue for the full year 2025.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue