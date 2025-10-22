PureTech Health’s Deupirfenidone Shows Promise in Treating Older IPF Patients

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PureTech Health ( (GB:PRTC) ) has shared an update.

PureTech Health has announced new analyses from its Phase 2b ELEVATE IPF trial, demonstrating the consistent safety and efficacy of deupirfenidone in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) among older patients, a group historically undertreated due to tolerability issues. The findings, presented at the CHEST 2025 Annual Meeting, suggest that deupirfenidone could address a significant treatment gap for older IPF patients, potentially offering a new standard of care and improving outcomes for this vulnerable population.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRTC) stock is a Hold with a £135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PureTech Health stock, see the GB:PRTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRTC is a Neutral.

PureTech Health’s stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong liquidity but profitability challenges. Technical indicators suggest potential resistance, while valuation appears favorable. The earnings call provided a cautiously optimistic outlook, tempered by management changes and funding uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRTC stock, click here.

More about PureTech Health

PureTech Health is a biotherapeutics company that operates using a hub-and-spoke model to transform scientific innovation into value. The company focuses on developing therapeutic candidates with validated pharmacology to address significant patient needs. PureTech’s strategy has led to the creation of multiple therapeutic candidates, including three that have received U.S. FDA approval. The company accelerates the path of these assets to patients while creating sustainable value for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 809,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £325.8M

See more data about PRTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue