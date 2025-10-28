Pureprofile Ltd. Announces FY25 AGM Investor Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pureprofile Ltd. ( (AU:PPL) ) has issued an update.

Pureprofile Ltd. has announced its FY25 AGM Investor Presentation, which will be delivered by the company’s management team during the Annual General Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for October 29, 2025, and will be held both in-person and virtually, allowing shareholders and non-shareholders to attend. This presentation is a significant event for the company, as it provides insights into its strategic direction and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

Pureprofile Ltd.

Pureprofile Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing data and insights services. The company specializes in market research and digital advertising, catering to businesses looking to leverage consumer data for strategic decision-making.

Average Trading Volume: 879,019

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$50.3M

