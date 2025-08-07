PureBase Secures $500,000 Loan with Stock Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PureBase ( (PUBC) ) has provided an update.

On July 31, 2025, Purebase Corporation and Dockter Farms entered into a loan agreement with J.J. Astor & Co. for $500,000, intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The agreement includes issuing 750,000 shares of common stock to the lender, with potential for additional shares if stock prices fall below $0.50. The loan is secured by a senior first lien on all company assets and equity interests in Dockter Farms, with repayment structured over 40 weeks and restrictions on further indebtedness without lender consent.

More about PureBase

Purebase Corporation is a Nevada-based company that operates in the industry of providing natural resources and mineral products. The company focuses on offering solutions for agricultural, construction, and industrial sectors, utilizing its expertise in developing mineral-based products.

Average Trading Volume: 77,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.02M

