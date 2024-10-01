Pure Resources to Launch Major Gold Drilling Effort

Pure Resources Limited (AU:PR1) has released an update.

Pure Resources Limited gears up for a 5,000-meter drilling program at the Yundamindra Project after identifying significant gold potential in its tenure. The decision comes in the wake of successful gold exploration by neighboring Arika Resources Limited and the company’s own preliminary auger drilling results, which revealed multiple gold-in-soil anomalies. PoW approval has been secured, with heritage surveys in the works, as Pure aims to capitalize on the region’s emerging gold prospects.

For further insights into AU:PR1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.