Pure Hydrogen Corporation Reveals Annual Financials

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has released its financial report for the year ended 30 June 2024, providing insights into the company’s operations, including various gas projects like Project Venus and the Windorah Gas Project. The comprehensive document includes the Directors Report, financial statements, and an independent auditor’s report, offering a detailed view of the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

