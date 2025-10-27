Puma Biotechnology’s Phase 2 Study of Alisertib: A Promising Update for Investors

Puma Biotechnology ((PBYI)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The clinical study titled A Phase 2 Study of Alisertib in Combination With Endocrine Therapy in Patients With HR+, HER2-negative Recurrent or Metastatic Breast Cancer aims to determine the optimal dose of alisertib when combined with endocrine therapy. It focuses on patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer who have progressed after at least two prior endocrine therapies. The study is significant as it seeks to identify which biomarker-defined subgroups benefit most from this combination therapy.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests alisertib, an experimental drug, in combination with various endocrine therapies. Alisertib is administered in enteric-coated tablets, while the endocrine therapy options include anastrozole, letrozole, exemestane, tamoxifen, and fulvestrant, each with specific dosing schedules.

Study Design: This is a randomized, interventional Phase 2 study with a parallel assignment model. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose is to evaluate treatment efficacy and safety.

Study Timeline: The study began on April 12, 2024, and the latest update was submitted on October 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, which is currently active.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Puma Biotechnology’s stock performance by demonstrating progress in developing a potentially effective cancer treatment. Investors may view this as a promising advancement in the competitive oncology market, potentially enhancing Puma’s position against competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

