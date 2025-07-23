Puma AIM VCT PLC Invests in Verici DX Plc

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Puma Aim VCT PLC ( (GB:PAIM) ) has provided an announcement.

Puma AIM VCT PLC has invested £0.79 million in Verici DX Plc, a company specializing in advanced clinical diagnostics for kidney transplant patient care. This investment signifies Puma AIM VCT’s strategic interest in the healthcare diagnostics sector, potentially enhancing its portfolio and offering growth opportunities within the medical diagnostics industry.

