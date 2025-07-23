Puma AIM VCT PLC Announces New Fundraising Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Puma Aim VCT PLC ( (GB:PAIM) ) just unveiled an update.

Puma AIM VCT PLC has announced its intention to launch a new offer for subscription in mid-late September 2025, aiming to raise up to £10 million with an additional over-allotment facility of up to £10 million. This fundraising effort is expected to provide the company with additional capital to support its operations and potentially enhance its market position, offering opportunities for both existing shareholders and new investors.

