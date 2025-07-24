Puma AIM VCT PLC Announces £10 Million Fundraising Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Puma Aim VCT PLC ( (GB:PAIM) ) has issued an announcement.

Puma AIM VCT PLC has announced its plan to launch a new subscription offer in mid-late September 2025, aiming to raise up to £10 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of the same amount. This fundraising initiative is expected to bolster the company’s investment capacity, potentially enhancing its market position and providing more opportunities for stakeholders.

Puma AIM VCT PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on venture capital trusts. The company primarily provides investment opportunities in small to medium-sized enterprises listed on the AIM market, aiming to deliver growth and income to its investors.

