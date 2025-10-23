Pulsar Helium Strengthens Helium-3 Research with New Scientific Advisor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pulsar Helium, Inc. ( (TSE:PLSR) ) has shared an update.

Pulsar Helium Inc. has appointed Dr. Peter Barry as its Scientific Helium-3 Advisor to lead the company’s helium-3 research efforts at the Topaz project in Minnesota. Dr. Barry will oversee the interpretation of noble gas data, drive research grant development, and collaborate with engineering teams to support Pulsar’s entry into the U.S. market. The appointment highlights Pulsar’s commitment to advancing its helium-3 initiatives, with the Topaz project showing promising helium-3 concentrations comparable to lunar samples, positioning Pulsar at the forefront of terrestrial helium-3 exploration.



Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on helium exploration and development, with its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. The company is a pioneer in identifying primary helium occurrences not linked to hydrocarbon production in these regions.

