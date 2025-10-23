Pulsar Helium Strengthens Financial Position with Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pulsar Helium, Inc. ( (TSE:PLSR) ).

Pulsar Helium Inc. announced the exercise of 331,892 share purchase warrants, generating CAD$143,444.01 in proceeds. These new shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total number of common shares to 151,361,376. This development enhances Pulsar’s financial position and market presence, potentially impacting shareholder interests and the company’s strategic operations.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the OTCQB. The company focuses on helium projects, with its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland, being the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with hydrocarbons.

