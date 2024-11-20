Pulsar Helium Partners with Chart Industries for Topaz Project

Pulsar Helium, Inc. (TSE:PLSR) has released an update.

Pulsar Helium, Inc. has announced a significant agreement with Earthly Labs, a subsidiary of Chart Industries, to enhance helium and CO2 capture at its Topaz project in Minnesota. This partnership aims to utilize advanced gas processing technologies for monetizing helium and reducing emissions, potentially increasing the project’s value. The collaboration is expected to streamline costs and expedite the project’s timeline, marking a notable advancement for Pulsar in the gas processing sector.

