Pulsar Helium Inc. to Host Live Q&A on Topaz Project Developments

An update from Pulsar Helium, Inc. ( (TSE:PLSR) ) is now available.

Pulsar Helium Inc. announced a live Q&A session with CEO Thomas Abraham-James on January 27, 2025, to discuss progress at the Topaz Project and a recent agreement for helium and CO₂ capture. The Topaz Project has shown promising helium concentrations and potential CO₂ by-products, with ongoing drilling programs aimed at enhancing resource estimation and production modeling. This initiative reflects Pulsar’s commitment to address the rising demand for sustainable helium sources in various technological sectors.

More about Pulsar Helium, Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a leading helium project development company engaged in helium exploration, with a significant focus on its flagship Topaz project in Minnesota. The company prioritizes sustainable helium extraction practices and addresses the growing demand for helium in technology-driven markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, fiber-optic cable production, and MRI imaging.

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 94,939

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

