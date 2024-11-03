Pulmonx Corporation’s Financial Stability at Risk Amid Product and Market Challenges

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Pulmonx Corporation faces considerable business risks that could significantly impact its financial stability and future profitability. The company has a history of substantial net losses, limited marketing experience, and depends heavily on a single product, the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, which is marketed for limited indications. Additionally, its reliance on hospital, physician, and patient adoption poses challenges, especially if current practices are resistant to change. The product’s associated risks, along with potential manufacturing and regulatory hurdles, further compound the uncertainty surrounding Pulmonx’s ability to sustain and grow its operations.

Overall, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on LUNG stock based on 4 Buys and 1 Hold.

