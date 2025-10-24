Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6911) ) is now available.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Muheng from his roles as executive director and vice president due to personal health reasons. Despite his resignation, Mr. Zhang will continue to serve in key roles at a wholly-owned subsidiary, ensuring continuity in leadership. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions, and there are no disagreements or issues to report regarding his departure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6911) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target.

More about Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on the tea industry. It is involved in the production and distribution of ancient tea products, with a market focus that includes both domestic and international stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 16,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$159.8M



