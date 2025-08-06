PUDO Inc. Expands U.S. Presence with Annex Brands Partnership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

PUDO Inc ( (TSE:PDO) ) has issued an announcement.

PUDO Inc. has announced a partnership with Annex Brands, Inc., which will see the establishment of PUDOpoint locations at over 570 Annex Brands retail sites across the United States. This collaboration will significantly expand PUDO’s geographic footprint, doubling its U.S. locations to 1,370, and enhance the convenience of package pickup and drop-off services for consumers and businesses. The initiative aligns with PUDO’s strategy to scale its PUDOpoint™ Counters across North America, supporting the last-mile logistics needs of online retailers, logistics providers, and consumers.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PDO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PDO is a Neutral.

PUDO Inc’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and valuation concerns, tempered by positive technical indicators and recent strategic financial maneuvers. The company’s ongoing losses and negative equity are key risks, but recent private placements and debt settlements have bolstered its financial standing and market confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PDO stock, click here.

More about PUDO Inc

PUDO Inc. operates one of North America’s largest e-commerce pickup and drop-off networks, addressing last-mile delivery challenges for e-commerce returns and missed deliveries. It connects retailers, couriers, and consumers through a secure parcel ecosystem.

Average Trading Volume: 10,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$9.65M

For detailed information about PDO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue