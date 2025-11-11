PubMatic Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Pubmatic Inc ( (PUBM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pubmatic Inc presented to its investors.

PubMatic Inc., a leading independent technology company in the digital advertising sector, focuses on optimizing the supply chain for digital advertising, enabling content creators to maximize monetization and marketers to enhance their return on investment across various ad formats and devices.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, PubMatic announced that it exceeded its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, showcasing significant growth in CTV and Activate revenues. The company highlighted its AI-powered platform’s efficiency, which significantly reduces campaign setup time and enhances issue resolution speed.

Key financial metrics revealed a revenue of $68 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, primarily due to the absence of political ad spend. The adjusted EBITDA stood at $11.2 million, reflecting a 16% margin, while net cash from operating activities increased to $32.4 million. The company also reported a net loss of $6.5 million, influenced by strategic investments and stock repurchases.

PubMatic’s strategic advancements include a robust collaboration with NVIDIA, enhancing its AI capabilities and infrastructure. The company has also expanded its partnerships with major streaming services and launched innovative ad formats like Pause Ads for CTV, driving increased engagement and revenue.

Looking ahead, PubMatic remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, anticipating revenue between $73 million to $77 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company continues to focus on expanding its market share and enhancing its AI-driven solutions to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.

