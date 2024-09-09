Public Storage Reports Mixed Performance and Occupancy Rates

An update from Public Storage ( (PSA) ) is now available.

Public Storage recently updated investors with a presentation on its website detailing its performance for the two months ending August 31, 2024. The data showed a decrease in average annual contract rent per square foot and a slight drop in square footage occupancy compared to the previous year. Despite more tenants moving out than in, the company’s square foot occupancy remained high at 91.6%. This presentation is part of a more comprehensive analysis available in the company’s quarterly report, which discusses the factors influencing revenue changes.

