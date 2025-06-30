Public Storage Issues $875 Million in Senior Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On June 30, 2025, Public Storage Operating Company, a subsidiary of Public Storage, completed the issuance of $475 million 4.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and $400 million 5.000% Senior Notes due 2035. These notes, guaranteed by Public Storage, are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, with specific covenants and redemption options. The issuance aims to strengthen the company’s financial positioning and provide flexibility in managing its debt obligations.

Spark’s Take on PSA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSA is a Outperform.

Public Storage’s financial performance is robust, supported by strong cash flow management and consistent revenue growth. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which is a concern for near-term price action. Valuation is on the higher side, but the attractive dividend yield provides a cushion. Earnings call insights and corporate events suggest strategic initiatives are in place to address challenges and leverage growth opportunities.

More about Public Storage

Public Storage is a company operating in the self-storage industry, providing storage solutions to individuals and businesses. The company focuses on offering secure and convenient storage spaces across various locations.

