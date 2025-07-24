PTL Limited Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PTL Limited ( (PTLE) ) has shared an update.

On July 18, 2025, PTL Limited received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the minimum market value of listing securities requirement of US$35 million, as well as a separate notification regarding a closing bid price below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The company has until January 14, 2026, to meet these requirements to avoid potential delisting. PTL Limited plans to address these deficiencies within the given timeframe, ensuring continued trading of its shares on Nasdaq. The notifications do not impact the company’s business operations, and PTL is committed to taking necessary measures to regain compliance.

More about PTL Limited

Headquartered in Hong Kong, PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily serving container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels, and chemical tankers. The company targets the Asia Pacific market, leveraging its network in the marine fuel logistics industry to offer a comprehensive solution for vessel refueling.

Average Trading Volume: 10,567,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Learn more about PTLE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue