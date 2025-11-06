PTC Inc. Reports Record Cash Flow and Strategic Divestitures

PTC Inc. ( (PTC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PTC Inc. presented to its investors.

PTC Inc. is a global software company specializing in digital transformation solutions for industrial and manufacturing sectors, focusing on engineering, manufacturing, and service of physical products. In its latest earnings report, PTC Inc. announced a record annual cash flow for fiscal year 2025, highlighting an 8.5% growth in constant currency ARR and a 16% increase in both operating and free cash flow. The company is strategically focusing on its Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision by divesting its Kepware and ThingWorx businesses, aiming for a more streamlined portfolio. Key financial metrics for the fourth quarter included a 10% increase in ARR, a 43% rise in revenue, and a significant 182% jump in earnings per share compared to the previous year. For the full fiscal year, PTC reported a 19% revenue growth and a 97% increase in earnings per share. Looking ahead, PTC’s management has set a guidance for fiscal year 2026, projecting a constant currency ARR growth of 7% to 9% and operating cash flow of approximately $1.03 billion. The company plans to continue its share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its financial flexibility and growth prospects.

