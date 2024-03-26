Psyence Group Finalizes Non-Clinical Business Overhaul

Psyence Group Inc. (TSE:PSYG) has released an update.

Psyence Group Inc has completed a strategic restructuring of its non-clinical business, with plans to utilize its global distribution network and expertise in psilocybin to expand its client base and product pipeline. The company aims to ensure the commercial success of its non-clinical assets, while continuing to explore new markets for medical-grade psilocybin.

