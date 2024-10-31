PSI Software SE Navigates Challenges with Strategic Restructuring

PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie (DE:PSAN) has released an update.

PSI Software SE reported balanced EBIT in the third quarter of 2024 despite a 3.8% decrease in sales over nine months, attributed to a cyberattack earlier in the year. The Production Management segment showed resilience with a 23% improvement in its operating result over the previous year, while the Energy Management segment faced challenges with a significant decline in sales and EBIT. The company is undergoing strategic restructuring and cloud transformation to bolster future growth and sustainability.

For further insights into DE:PSAN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.