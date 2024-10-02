PSC Insurance Group Acquisition Finalized

PSC Insurance Group Ltd. (AU:PSI) has released an update.

PSC Insurance Group Limited has announced the legal effectiveness of its scheme of arrangement, under which Rosedale Bidco Pty Ltd, a part of The Ardonagh Group, will acquire PSC for $6.19 cash per share. The acquisition was approved by the Federal Court of Australia, and as a result, trading of PSC shares on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading today. Shareholders will receive their cash consideration on the expected implementation date of October 11, 2024.

