Pryme N.V. Delays Pryme One Testing and Production

Pryme B.V. ( (DE:8XG0) ) just unveiled an update.

Pryme N.V. announced a delay in the testing and limited production of its Pryme One project due to issues with a reactor system component. The company expects to resume operations by June 23, 2025, and has prepared a prospectus supplement to address these changes. This delay may impact Pryme’s operational timelines and stakeholder expectations, but the company remains committed to its strategic goals.

More about Pryme B.V.

Pryme N.V. is an innovative cleantech company that focuses on converting plastic waste into pyrolysis oil through chemical recycling on an industrial scale. The company utilizes efficient and scalable technology based on a proven process enhanced with proprietary characteristics. Pryme has initiated production at its first plant in Rotterdam, with an annual intake capacity of about 26,000 tons of plastic waste, aiming to contribute to a low-carbon circular plastic economy.

Average Trading Volume: 13,728

Current Market Cap: NOK235.8M

