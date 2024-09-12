Prudential Releases 2024 Mid-Year Financial Report

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the release of its 2024 Half Year Report, now available on the company’s website and soon to be accessible in hard copy for shareholders in Hong Kong. The company, known for life and health insurance as well as asset management in Asia and Africa, maintains a presence on several major stock exchanges, with primary listings in Hong Kong and London. The report’s availability marks a compliance step with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules and offers shareholders transparency on the company’s mid-year performance.

