Prudential plc Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ).

Prudential plc announced the repurchase of 260,000 of its ordinary shares through Barclays Securities Limited on the London Stock Exchange, following shareholder authorization in 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of GBP 6.5592 and will be canceled, leaving the company with 2,648,447,993 shares in issue. This action is expected to impact the company’s share value and influence voting rights, which now total 2,648,447,993.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management services in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. The company aims to offer simple and accessible financial and health solutions, with listings on multiple stock exchanges including Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and New York.

YTD Price Performance: 3.86%

Average Trading Volume: 8,862,249

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £17.4B

Find detailed analytics on PRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.