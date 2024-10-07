Prudential plc Executes Share Buyback Plan

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 600,000 of its own shares, purchased through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at prices ranging from GBP 7.0940 to GBP 7.1820, with the average being GBP 7.1303. This move will reduce the total number of shares in issue and consequently the number of voting rights.

