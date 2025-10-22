Prudential plc Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 283,694 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) is now available.

Prudential plc announced the repurchase of 283,694 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International, as authorized by shareholders at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The shares were bought at an average price of £10.1212 and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,563,189,555. This transaction, conducted in accordance with the London Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-Backs, impacts the company’s share capital structure and could influence shareholder voting rights.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £12.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic investments and capital management plans are promising, despite challenges in certain markets and regulatory environments. The valuation remains attractive, supporting a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a company providing life and health insurance and asset management services primarily in Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Africa. The company aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. Prudential has dual primary listings on the Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges, with additional listings on the Singapore and New York Stock Exchanges. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and participates in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

Average Trading Volume: 5,457,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £25.66B

For a thorough assessment of PRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue